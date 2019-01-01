A Walk Down Golden Globes Memory Lane: See the 2019 Nominees at Their First Show

The 2019 Golden Globes are just around the corner—and for some of this year's nominees, their first time at the annual award show feels like only yesterday.

As the 2019 honorees prepare for the possibility of bringing home a Golden Globe on Sunday night, fans around the world are looking forward to a star-studded evening packed with some of the best of film and television in Hollywood.

Of course, for many of this year's recognized talents, this won't be the first time they grace the Golden Globe stage. Whether they've been nominated before or served as a presenter, numerous actors and actresses will not be strangers to the red carpet when they arrive outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.