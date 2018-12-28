Taylor Hanson's Wife Natalie Gives Birth to Baby No. 6

Remember Hanson? Get ready to have your mind blown: Taylor Hanson is now a father of six.

The 35-year-old singer's wife Natalie gave birth to baby Claude Indiana Emmanuel Hanson the day after Christmas.

"Welcomed with love 12.26.18," she wrote on Instagram on Friday, her 35th birthday, alongside a photo of the child.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend and beautiful wife Natalie. Overjoyed to share the gift of a lifetime, little Indiana Hanson, born 12.26.2018," Taylor wrote on his own page, alongside a pic of his wife and his new baby.

The couple's new addition joins siblings Jordan Ezra Hanson, who is 16—two years older than his dad was when Hanson released their debut breakout hit "MMMBop" in 1997, Penelope Anne Hanson, 13, River Samuel Hanson, 12, Viggo Moriah Hanson, 10, and Wilhelmina Jane Hanson, 6.

Taylor and Natalie had announced in August that they were expecting a sixth child.