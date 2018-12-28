A My Big Fat Fabulous Life Goodbye Turns Awkward Thanks to a Kiss Between Whitney and Buddy

Whitney and Buddy, together again! In the above sneak peek from My Big Fat Fabulous Life season five premiere, Whitney Thore reconnects with her pal Buddy Bell, who was in rehab battling his addiction to cocaine. And things between the two pals gets…awkward.

"It's been so great to see Buddy and catch up with him. It just hasn't been long enough. It's kind of bittersweet leaving because I don't know when I'm going to be here next, I don't know when he's going to be in Greensboro or if he's going to be in Greensboro," Whitney says in a confessional.

While saying goodbye, the two friends kiss on the lips for an extended period. A bit longer than platonic pals normally do. And as we've seen in the trailer for the new season, it happens again.