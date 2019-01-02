Which Celebrities Are You Most Excited to See at the 2019 Golden Globes? Vote Now!

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 4:00 AM
From Crazy Rich Asians to Black Panther to A Star Is Born, the 2019 Golden Globes will honor pop culture's best and brightest across film as well as television.
That means a whole roster of Hollywood personnel will be there to join in the celebration. In light of this year's nominations, the Globes' guest list is expected to turn out lots of big names—and even bigger talents—like Constance Wu, Chadwick Boseman and Lady Gaga.
And as far as star-studded attendees are concerned, that's just the beginning. Returning nominees include Beautiful Boy's Timothée Chalamet, Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek and The Favourite's Emma Stone to name just a few. Whether they'll take home titles during the evening's award show remains to be seen. But we hope the actors decide to make an appearance either way.
So, which celebrity are you most excited to see at this year's Golden Globes? Take a look at the evening's expected guest list and cast your vote below! Results will be read during E!'s Life From the Red Carpet countdown show Sunday, Jan. 6, only on E!.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Crazy Rich Asians
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Black Panther
David Livingston/Getty Images
Tully
Venturelli/WireImage
Beautiful Boy
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sharp Objects
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
First Man
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Favourite
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
A Star Is Born
Focus Features
BlacKkKlansman
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Favourite
Dan MacMedan/Getty Images
The Americans
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Vice
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Killing Eve
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Atlanta
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Pose
Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
A Private War
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Westworld
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
If Beale Street Could Talk / Seven Seconds
REX/Shutterstock
Destroyer
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Mary Poppins Returns
Jun Sato/WireImage
A Star Is Born
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
The Handmaid's Tale
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Homecoming
Venturelli/WireImage
GLOW
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Bohemian Rhapsody
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
BlacKkKlansman
Steve Cohn/REX/Shutterstock
Crazy Rich Asians
George Pimentel /Getty Images
The Good Place
