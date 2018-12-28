A Kim Kardashian Nip Slip and More Behind-the-Scenes Details From Her Christmas Party

This year's Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party was certainly one to remember.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West threw the annual bash at their home this time and transformed their property into a whimsical winter wonderland, complete with fake snow outside. There were numerous celebrity guests. Kardashian-Jenner family members posted many photos on Instagram as the celebrations took place and Kim shared another photo, showing her taking a group selfie, on her Instagram page.

Kerwin Frost, a member of the DJ collective Spaghetti Boys, played music and dressed up as Santa at the party. he appeared in a candid behind-the-scenes look at the bash for YouTube.

He captured a cute, funny moment between Kim and Kanye, during which the rapper points out to her gently that she had a nip slip while sledding on a fake snowy hill with Paris Hilton.

"I just gotta adjust myself," she says. "We were on the hill and it all came out."

"She had a nip slip at the Christmas party," Kanye says, joking, "I was waiting for the nip slip and now I'm satisfied."