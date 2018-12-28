It's a Tense 90 Day Fiancé Confrontation for Ashley and Jay Over His Secret Dating App

What do you do a few days after your wedding? Well, if your Jay Smith from 90 Day Fiancé, you bask in the wedded bliss by joining a dating app. His account didn't escape new wife Ashley Martson, and she confronted him about it. In the exclusive sneak peek above, the two have it out.

"A few days after our wedding ceremony, I found out that Jay had made a profile for a dating app and was talking to multiple women and even inviting them to my house," Ashley says in the preview. And she just wants to know why her new 20-year-old husband did it. Jay? Well, doesn't really have the answer.

"It totally meant nothing to me," he said.