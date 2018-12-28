It's a Tense 90 Day Fiancé Confrontation for Ashley and Jay Over His Secret Dating App

What do you do a few days after your wedding? Well, if your Jay Smith from 90 Day Fiancé, you bask in the wedded bliss by joining a dating app. His account didn't escape new wife Ashley Martson, and she confronted him about it. In the exclusive sneak peek above, the two have it out.
"A few days after our wedding ceremony, I found out that Jay had made a profile for a dating app and was talking to multiple women and even inviting them to my house," Ashley says in the preview. And she just wants to know why her new 20-year-old husband did it. Jay? Well, doesn't really have the answer.
"It totally meant nothing to me," he said.
Ashley, 31, had caught a girl trying to FaceTime Jay and she called the number back and the woman on the other line said he made no mention of being married.
"Even if I was flirting, I didn't want to hook up with nobody," Jay says in a confessional. "'Cause I respect her, but clearly I didn't respect her enough to like, not be on a dating website.
Jay told Ashley he joined because he was bored and takes full responsibility for his actions. Leading up to the wedding, which happened in Las Vegas after the two received threats of violence on their wedding website, Jay voiced how out of the norm it would be back home in Jamaica for a 20-year-old to get married.
In the clip above, Ashley asks Jay if he would've kept the account a secret had he not been caught. "You're right. But at least I come out there like—" he says. "I know your mad and everything right now, so…What more can I say?"
The duo met at a club in Jamaica while Ashley was attending a friend's wedding. Jay tracked her down via social media after their encounter and six months later she was back there visiting him. Eight days into the visit, Jay proposed.
90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.