Emma Stone Gets Real About the Life Lessons She Learned the Hard Way

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Dec. 28, 2018 8:45 AM

Emma Stone is getting personal.

The Oscar winner, who celebrated her 30th birthday last month, is opening up about the recent milestone in her cover story for February's British Vogue. "I got gloomy for about a week, but realised the most interesting part about becoming an adult is most things become bittersweet," she tells the outlet. "I'm still finding my voice."

Stone is sparking Oscar buzz once again for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite, which she stars alongside Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Joe Alwyn. But, Stone shares that she hasn't worked on a new film since 2017.

"I haven't worked since last December - by the time I work again, it will have been 14 months," she says. When asked what she's been up to, Stone replies, "F**k, I do not know. I didn't learn a language, I didn't learn to cook, I've been a little ... drifty."

Stone has been in the entertainment business since she was a teenager, and admits she's learned some tough lessons along the way.

"It's OK if not everybody likes you,'' she tells the outlet. ''And that doesn't make it more appealing to convince them of why you are likeable. It's interesting, you saying about the public persona of my 'charm' or whatever. Part of that is my damage, you know. Part of that is my flaw."

"So that was a major lesson, not falling over myself to win over the unwinnable," Stone shares. She then adds, "Nobody knows what they're doing! We're all just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to get through the day."

See the full feature in the February 2019 issue of British Vogue, available on digital download and on newsstands Friday, Jan. 4.

