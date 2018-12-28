Kate Beckinsale Cuddles on the Couch With Ex Michael Sheen

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Dec. 28, 2018 8:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Michael Sheen, Kate Beckinsale

Carmen Valdes/WireImage

Kate Beckinsale will always have Michael Sheen to lean on. 

While the longtime couple has been broken up for more than a decade, the two stars continue to be close as they co-parent their daughter, Lily

Their bond was crystal clear this week when the actress shared an adorable snap of them together on the couch, Beckinsale's head against Sheen's chest. 

The two appeared to be at one of the stars' homes. While Beckinsale was dressed casually in a T-shirt and striped pants (with some glamorous stilettos), it was the Masters of Sex alum's ensemble that you probably noticed first. 

"So apparently there are two meanings of the word 'perineum,' one being the area of the body between the genitals and anus, and the other, the period of time between Christmas and New Year's Day," the actress captioned the peculiar photo. "I thought I had been clear we were celebrating the second but Michael turned up in an impenetrable onesie just in case he was ambushed by an excitable relative."

Photos

2018 Celebrity Breakups

On another note, wherever does one find a bunny onesie like Sheen's?

More than 20 years since their former romance began, it seems these two still bring each other some serious joy. 

In 2016, the two burst into happy tears and leapt into each other's arms when Lily got accepted into college, once again sparking #exesgoals.  

While their relationship today may be confusing to some, it's simple for the actress: they love each other. 

"It's so normal for us," she told Evening Standard in 2016. "We split up ages ago. We have been not together far longer than we were ever together." The two met in 1995, welcomed their daughter in 1999 and broke up in 2003. 

"But I really love him and like him," she added. "We make each other roar with laughter."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Beckinsale , Michael Sheen , Couples , PDA , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Amber Martorana, Dave Flaherty, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight's Amber Martorana Says She and Dave Flaherty Have Filed for Divorce

Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic

Rebel Wilson Says She'll Get Married Next After Co-Stars Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra

90 Day Fiance, Jay Smith, Ashley Martson

It's a Tense 90 Day Fiancé Confrontation for Ashley and Jay Over His Secret Dating App

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Queer Eye, Best 2018 TV Shows

TV Lovers, Sound Off: Which New 2018 Show Stands Out the Most to You?

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz, amfAR, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Heidi Klum Cuddles in Bed With Her Fiancé in Sexy Selfie

Emma Stone,Vogue Magazine

Emma Stone Gets Real About the Life Lessons She Learned the Hard Way

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Shows Some Skin While Posing in Lacy Underwear

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.