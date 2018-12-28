Aw! Watch Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Sing a Love Song With Alex Rodriguez's Kids

We can't help falling in love with this sweet moment.

It's no surprise that the kids in Jennifer Lopez's life are flexing their musical muscles with some guidance from the triple threat. On Thursday night, the Second Act star shared an Instagram video of her 10-year-old daughter Emme perched on a chair alongside Alex Rodriguez's two daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10.

With a ukulele in hand, Natasha provided the musical accompaniment as all three ladies belted out "Can't Help Falling in Love" in unison. Talk about adorable!