Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

Dressing up for New Year's is the most fun. But you already know that. 

The shoes, the dress, the makeup—so much to be excited about. The only thing that could possibly make it any better? The bling, of course! Keep scrolling for glitz and glitter galore!

E-Comm: Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

BOLSTER HOOP PIERCED EARRINGS

BUY IT: BOLSTER HOOP PIERCED EARRINGS, $169 at Swarovski

E-Comm: Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

Engravable Nura Friendship Bracelet

BUY IT: Engravable Nura Friendship Bracelet, $195 at Nordstrom

 

E-Comm: Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

CZ ETERNITY BAND

BUY IT: CZ ETERNITY BAND, $132 at Revolve

 

E-Comm: Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

LOLLYPOP Y NECKLACE, MULTI-COLORED

BUY IT: LOLLYPOP Y NECKLACE, MULTI-COLORED, ROSE GOLD PLATING, $129 at Swarovski

E-Comm: Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

Pavé Round Stud Earrings

BUY IT: Pavé Round Stud Earrings, $98 at Nordstrom

 

E-Comm: Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

Charmian Drop Earrings

BUY IT: Charmian Drop Earrings, $80 at Nordstrom 

 

E-Comm: Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

CRYSTALDUST CROSS RING

BUY IT: CRYSTALDUST CROSS RING, BLACK, ROSE GOLD PLATING, $79 at Swarovski

E-Comm: Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

Laguna Adjustable Lariat Necklace

BUY IT: Laguna Adjustable Lariat Necklace, $75 at Nordstrom

 

E-Comm: Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

Ott Friendship Bracelet

BUY IT: Ott Friendship Bracelet, $70 at Nordstrom

 

E-Comm: Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

Taner Bar Small Necklace

BUY IT: Taner Bar Small Necklace, $60 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

DOUBLE COIN CHOKER

BUY IT: DOUBLE COIN CHOKER, $53 at Revolve

E-Comm: Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace

BUY IT: Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace, $50 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

AMARA RING SET

BUY IT: AMARA RING SET, $55 at Revolve

E-Comm: Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

Power Gemstone Beaded Bracelet

BUY IT: Power Gemstone Beaded Bracelet, $48 at Nordstrom

 

E-Comm: Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

LA NIGHTS EARRINGS

BUY IT: LA NIGHTS EARRINGS, $37 at Revolve

 

E-Comm: Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

'Soul Sister' Cuff

BUY IT: 'Soul Sister' Cuff, $35 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

Silky Fringe Tassel Earrings

BUY IT: Silky Fringe Tassel Earrings, $10 at Express

E-Comm: Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

Rhinestone Post Back Drop Earrings

BUY IT: Rhinestone Post Back Drop Earrings, $14 at Express

 

E-Comm: Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

Embellished Fireball Drop Earrings

BUY IT: Embellished Fireball Drop Earrings, $10 at Express

 

Bling it on, girl! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

