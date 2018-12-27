Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Top-Secret Wedding

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Dec. 27, 2018 12:29 PM
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are officially husband and wife.
The Isn't It Romantic actor and the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer tied the knot on Dec. 23 in Tennessee, 10 years after the couple first met and fell in love on the set of The Last Song. Hemsworth and Cyrus took to social media on Wednesday to confirm their marriage, sharing sweet photos from their intimate family ceremony.
Wedding rumors first surfaced before Christmas, when footage of the couple at what looked to be a wedding ceremony first appeared on social media. Now that the newlyweds have officially confirmed their marriage, more details are starting to surface about their top-secret wedding.
Let's take a look at everything we know about Cyrus and Hemsworth's nuptials!
Wedding Venue: On Sunday night, Cryus' little sister, Noah Cyrus, sparked wedding speculation when she posted photos of herself crying on social media. She also shared a picture with "Mr. & Mrs." balloons in the background. The posts also made it clear that she was at Cyrus and Hemsworth's home in Tennessee, where the couple has been staying since losing their Malibu home in the devastating California wildfires. Cryus also mentioned in recent interviews that she'd be spending the holidays with her family in Tennessee.
Guests: In footage posted by the couple's pal Conrad Carr, Hemsworth's brothers Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth were in attendance (and taking shots) at the wedding festivities. Cyrus mom, Tish Cyrus, and dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as sisters Noah and Brandi Cyrus, were also among the ceremony attendees.
"Miley and Liam couldn't be happier with how their wedding went over the weekend," a source tells E! News. "The two of them have been inundated with congratulatory wishes from friends and family all over the world. A lavish ceremony wasn't important to Miley or Liam, all that mattered was that their families could be there."
"The Cyrus and the Hemsworth families love each other and get along so well," the insider continues. "Both families are thrilled Miley and Liam have finally made it official. Liam is elated that he and Miley can officially begin the next chapter of their lives as husband and wife."
The source adds, "Tennessee is the primary home base for the two of them for the foreseeable future, although they plan on eventually resettling in Malibu."
View this post on Instagram
This makes my heart so happy .... 💗
A post shared by Tish Cyrus (@tishcyrus) on
Wedding Dress For the wedding, Cyrus wore a gorgeous Vivienne Westwood dress. The elegant gown appears to be the fashion house's Long Cocotte Dress, which is priced at $8,620.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tish Cyrus (@tishcyrus) on
Marriage License: The Williamson County Clerk's office in Tennessee has confirmed to E! News that Hemsworth and Cyrus obtained a marriage license on Dec. 18, five days before the couple's wedding.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?