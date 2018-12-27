19 Red Carpet Hairstyles You Can Recreate for Your New Year's Eve Party

The countdown to New Year's has begun. 

Whether you're going out with your significant other, tearing up the town with your friends or attending a sophisticated event with family, your first look of 2019 needs to be perfect. It's going to set the tone for the rest of the year. By this point, you probably have a dress or an idea of what your going to wear (If not, see: Party Dresses Under $50). Now, it's time to start thinking about the details, including your hairstyle.

Cue the best hairstyles from 2018 red carpet events—prepare to be inspired. Looks from Jessica Chastain, Mandy Moore , Zendaya, Halle Berry and more make planning your NYE beauty simple with styles that you can recreate from home.

Down looks, updos, ponytails, party-ready hair accessories and more—Check out epic hair looks from the red carpet that you can do from the comfort of your home below!

ESC: Karlie Kloss, Red Carpet Beauty

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Down: Karlie Kloss' Swept Back Tresses

For a sophisticated and sultry hairstyle that will pair well with a minimal ensemble (Think: Slip dress or sleek jumpsuit), try the model's look. Simply, add a loose wave to your hair with a flat iron or curling iron, then use a round brush, blow dryer and hold hairspray to add volume to the front. 

ESC: Best Beauty, Susan Kelechi Watson

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Down: Susan Kelechi Watson's Voluminous Curls

If you have curls, go big! The This Is Us star proves that more is more with voluminous curls and perfected edges.

ESC: Jessica Chastain, Beauty

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Down: Jessica Chastain's Hollywood Curls

You can never go wrong with high-sheen, bouncy curls, especially if you have a bob like the actress. Either way, start with a side part, then use a curl iron with a wide barrel to create loose curl on one side, then give your hair a bump on the other.

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens, Best Beauty

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Down: Vanessa Hudgens' Bob and Bangs

Take note: Adding a bump to your bangs is a good look when you have a bob.

ESC: Best Beauty, Vanity Fair, Rashida Jones

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Updo Hairstyles: Rashida Jones' Bangin' Bun

If you have bangs, let them be the star, placing the rest of your hair in a low bun.

ESC: Best Beauty, Zendaya

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Updo Hairstyles: Zendaya's Top Bun

If you're unsure on your hairstyle or have an over-the-top outfit, keep it simple with a ballet bun like the star.

ESC: Leona Lewis, Red Carpet Beauty

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Updo Hairstyles: Leona Lewis' Curly Bun

Let your natural texture shine with the singer's effortless top bun.

ESC: Mandy Moore, Beauty

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Updo Hairstyles: Mandy Moore's Low Bun With a Center Part

Or, you can create a center part and place your bun at the nape of your neck for a look like the This Is Us star's.

ESC: Sabrina Carpenter, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Beauty

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Updo Hairstyles: Sabrina Carpenter's Effortless and Loose Style

Sweeping your hair back is always a good idea. The actress proves it with a few tendrils left to frame her face.

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Issa Rae

Invision/AP/REX/ShutterstockFrazer Harrison/Getty Images

Updo Hairstyles: Issa Rae's Crown Bun

The Insecure actress' crown bun is for the belle of the ball. To recreate the look, create a high ponytail, braid it, then wrap around the base on your ponytail—violá! 

ESC: Best Beauty, Camila Cabello

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Braids: Camila Cabello's Tousled Braid

Give your look some texture with a long, voluminous braid!

ESC: SAG Awards, Best Beauty, Halle Berry

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Ponytails: Halle Berry's Tiered Ponytail

Ready to dress up the timeless updo? Try the actress' tiered ponytail, which only requires an additional elastic band and a few pins.

ESC: Shay Mitchell, 2018 E! Peoples Choice Awards, Red Carpet Beauty

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ponytails: Shay Mitchell's Sleek and Low Pony

Keep it sexy with a low ponytail! After flat ironing your hair bone straight, create a side part, then use holding spray or styling cream to sweep the hair back into a low ponytail.

ESC: Best Drugstore Beauty Products of 2018, Texturizing Hairspray

Mike Nelson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Accessories: Sadie Sink's Velvet Bow

Accessories make life so easy. Case in point: the Stranger Things star's velvet bow, which transforms her ordinary ponytail into a red carpet look.

ESC: Constance Wu, Beauty

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for HFA

Accessories: Constance Wu's Metal Headband

So simple and so good—the Fresh Off the Boat star placed a small metal headband on her loosely curled hair to create a red carpet-worthy look.

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Critics Choice, Allison Williams

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Accessories: Allison Williams' Embellished Headband

The actress' embellished headband is the perfect addition to her lace, two-toned outfit.

ESC: Best Beauty, Rita Moreno

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Accessories: Rita Moreno's Velvet Headband

The One Day at a Time star perfects her short cut with a black velvet headband, creating a holiday-ready look.

ESC: SAG Awards, Best Beauty, Madeline Brewer

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Accessories: Madeline Brewer's Pearl Accent

With just a few pearls or a pretty hair pin, you can transform your look into red carpet style.

ESC: Best Beauty, Andra Day

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Accessories: Andra Day's Floral Ponytail

The singer gave us a new way to wear flowers in our hair. The style is perfect for whimsical outfits and sure to start conversation at any party.

