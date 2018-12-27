Jax Taylor Remembers His Father 1 Year After Death With Emotional Tribute

"I know you are with me because too many positive things have happened to me this year and I have seen so many signs of you," Jax continued. "We still get to have our talks but now they take place at church on Wednesday's and when I take your ashes with me on my cruises with the guys. Btw, dad everyone loves your corvette and I promise I am taking great care of it."

Jax went on to mention his upcoming wedding to Brittany Cartwright.

"I am getting married this year dad, I don't know how I am gonna do it with out you physically standing by me, and helping me with my tie like the old days at hockey tournaments, god I miss those days," Jax shared. "But I know you will be with me. I still don't understand how God could take the best man/person/husband/father/coach I know. After you passed I have to admit I wanted nothing to do with God, I was angry, sad, disgusted on how he could take such a beautiful man, but I remembered how much you loved him and how you always told me how important God was to you, so I started going back to church and believing again, I have to believe he has a plan, and that I will see you again one day."