Jax Taylor Remembers His Father 1 Year After Death With Emotional Tribute

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Dec. 27, 2018 11:13 AM
Jax Taylor is paying tribute to his father on the 1-year anniversary of his death.
The Vanderpump Rules star's dad, Ronald Cauchi, passed away in Dec. 2017 at the age of 61 after battling esophageal cancer. "My heart is broken," Jax wrote on social media at the time. "I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night, I love you so much dad I can't even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend. I love you dad."
On Thursday, Jax took to Instagram to remember his father in a moving post.
"One year ago today I lost the man I aspire to be, my best friend, still waking up every morning waiting for that text I always get from ya, 'hey bud, what's going on? What crazy shit are you getting into today?' Or 'hows your cars doing?', or the most important thing, 'you watch the @detroitredwings game last night?' You would think he had something invested in the team he LOVED his redwings so much," Jax began his post. "I still can't believe you're gone, sometimes I don't think it's real, I listen to your voicemails and videos all the time, always thinking, 'what if ?' Or 'why?'"
"I know you are with me because too many positive things have happened to me this year and I have seen so many signs of you," Jax continued. "We still get to have our talks but now they take place at church on Wednesday's and when I take your ashes with me on my cruises with the guys. Btw, dad everyone loves your corvette and I promise I am taking great care of it."
Jax went on to mention his upcoming wedding to Brittany Cartwright.
"I am getting married this year dad, I don't know how I am gonna do it with out you physically standing by me, and helping me with my tie like the old days at hockey tournaments, god I miss those days," Jax shared. "But I know you will be with me. I still don't understand how God could take the best man/person/husband/father/coach I know. After you passed I have to admit I wanted nothing to do with God, I was angry, sad, disgusted on how he could take such a beautiful man, but I remembered how much you loved him and how you always told me how important God was to you, so I started going back to church and believing again, I have to believe he has a plan, and that I will see you again one day."
"I love you dad so much, I hope you are proud of me and all the changes I have made with myself," he concluded his post. "It wasn't easy after you left us, but with the help of Jenny and Brittany, I have learned to deal with things in a more positive, healthy way. Today is a hard day, but we will get through it like we always do. I love you dad so much, you are and will always be my best friend. Till we meet again."
