Meet the America's Got Talent: The Champions Contestants

Do you have a favorite act from America's Got Talent? Did a viral video from another country's Got Talent show make you a fan of a foreign act? Chances are, they're all going to battle it out on America's Got Talent: The Champions.

Hosted by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews, this new edition of AGT takes winners, finalists, runners-up, semi-finalists and contestants from across the globe and puts them in competition with each other for the first time. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Mel B and Heidi Klum are judging the competition.

Famous contestants from around the world include Susan Boyle, Jackie Evancho, Kechi, The Professional Regurgitator and Light Balance. Meet them all now.