Meet the America's Got Talent: The Champions Contestants

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 27, 2018 12:00 PM

America's Got Talent: The Champions

Do you have a favorite act from America's Got Talent? Did a viral video from another country's Got Talent show make you a fan of a foreign act? Chances are, they're all going to battle it out on America's Got Talent: The Champions.

Hosted by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews, this new edition of AGT takes winners, finalists, runners-up, semi-finalists and contestants from across the globe and puts them in competition with each other for the first time. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Mel B and Heidi Klum are judging the competition.

Famous contestants from around the world include Susan Boyle, Jackie Evancho, Kechi, The Professional Regurgitator and Light Balance. Meet them all now.

Meet the America's Got Talent: The Champions Competitors

America's Got Talent: The Champions premieres Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on NBC

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

