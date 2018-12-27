Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and More to Perform at Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 27, 2018 7:28 AM
Artists such as John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Céline Dion will unite next month at a show to pay tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.
The famed singer died at age 76 in August after battling pancreatic cancer. The tribute concert at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles is presented by CBS, the Recording Academy, AEG Ehrlich Ventures and Clive Davis and will be recorded for a network special set to air later in 2019.
Tyler Perry is hosting the show, which is titled Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul and takes place less than a month before the 2019 Grammy Awards. Top Grammy winners and nominees will perform Franklin's songs, which included "Respect," "Chain of Fools," "(You Make Me Feel) Like a Natural Woman," "I Say a Little Prayer" and "Think." The list of artists taking part in the concert also includes Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Common, Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle, BeBe Winans, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, H.E.R., Janelle Monáe and SZA, as well as Jennifer Hudson.
Hudson had performed "Amazing Grace" at Franklin's funeral, while Perry had made a speech.
JEFFREY R. STAAB/CBS /Landov
Franklin, one of the most famous and most respected singers in the world for decades, had inspired Legend, Hudson and many other popular artists. As a contestant on American Idol, Clarkson famously wowed the judges with a covers of Franklin's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."
Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images
"Aretha Franklin is the reason why I sing from that part deep inside of me that few could ever reach," Clarkson had tweeted after the singer's death. "She was my favorite and will always be. What a gift she has left all of us with her musical footprints. There will never be another like her. She was truly special. #QueenOfSoul."
"I'm deeply saddened to learn that Aretha Franklin has passed," Dion wrote on Facebook at the time. "She was an unbelievable artist, who inspired me and millions of others. She was the most soulful and inspirational singer of our time... there will never be anyone like her. I had the great privilege of performing with Aretha... it was truly one of the greatest moments of my career. I send my prayers and condolences to her family and loved ones."
Legend tweeted at the time that Franklin was "the greatest vocalist I've ever known."
Tickets for the Franklin tribute concert will go on sale Dec. 27, 2018, at 10 a.m. PT and will be made available for purchase at AXS.com.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?