Rejoice! Netflix Finally Announced Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Nothing says the holidays like…Black Mirror. Netflix released the first trailer and revealed the premiere date for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, a standalone movie not thought to be part of the upcoming season five.

The trailer for the flick, which comes out Friday, Dec. 28, reveals the 1980s-set movie follows Stefan, a video game programmer played by Dunkirk actor Fionn Whitehead. He's been having vivid dreams, thinking "weird things," and is tasked with developing the video game Bandersnatch, based on the fictional book of the same name. Things…get Black Mirror-y from there.