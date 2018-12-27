Make Your New Year's House Party Extra Lit

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Dec. 27, 2018 3:00 AM

2018 is not quite over, but it sure feels like it with all the planning you're doing for that extra lit New Year's Eve party.

But you can't just put out a bag of chips and a cooler full of drinks and call it a day. It doesn't matter how low key you intend for your gathering to be, it's the last one of the year. So, really, it's the very final opportunity to bring the fun in a big way. Need some help setting the scene?

We've got you with these lit picks. 

Shot Glass Tic Tac Toe Game

BUY IT: Shot Glass Tic Tac Toe Game, $15 at Amazon

 

Color Change Marquee Light

BUY IT: Color Change Marquee Light, $30 at Nordstrom Rack

Cell Phone Selfie Light

BUY IT: Cell Phone Selfie Light, $10 at Target

Collapsible Color Changing Bluetooth Speaker with Speakerphone

BUY IT: Collapsible Color Changing Bluetooth Speaker with Speakerphone, $20 at Target

Moscow Mule Copper Mugs Set of 4 with Shot Glass & Recipe Book

BUY IT: Moscow Mule Copper Mugs Set of 4 with Shot Glass & Recipe Book, $40 at Amazon

 

Beats® Pill + Speaker in Black

BUY IT: Beats® Pill+ Speaker in Black, $125 at Target

Vino Marker Metallic Wine Glass Washable Pens

BUY IT: Vino Marker Metallic Wine Glass Washable Pens, $10 at Amazon

Reusable Stainless Steel Straw Set

BUY IT: Reusable Stainless Steel Straw Set, $23 at Amazon

Coinhole Board Game

BUY IT: Coinhole Board Game, $7 at Target

Franklin Sports 18" Steel Tip Dartboard

BUY IT: Franklin Sports 18" Steel Tip Dartboard, $16 at Target

Drinko Bottle Cap Drinking Game

BUY IT: Drinko Bottle Cap Drinking Game, $20 at Spencers

Cocktail Mixers

BUY IT: Cocktail Mixers, $15 at Target

Selfie Stick Built-in Bluetooth Remote

BUY IT: Selfie Stick Built-in Bluetooth Remote, $11 at Amazon

Wine Glass Charms Set of 8

BUY IT: Wine Glass Charms Set of 8, $10 at Amazon

Set of 3 Mini Donkey Pinatas

BUY IT: Set of 3 Mini Donkey Pinatas, $14 at Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

