Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Get Funky While Dancing on Their Wedding Night

Miley Cyrus broke out some of her best dance moves on her wedding day.

Don't believe it? Just watch.

The singer shared a video on Twitter of her dancing to Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's song "Uptown Funk" as she shimmied and sang along in her stunning Vivienne Westwood dress. She flipped her hair and coordinated her moves to the lyrics in the song. Towards the end of her video, her new hubby Liam Hemsworth took a breather from filming just her and made cameo while busting out his moves in front of the camera.

Their home was filled with a mixture of wedding and Christmas decorations. One archway was covered in a colorful balloon canopy (it could be the same one seen in Hemsworth's birthday post to Cyrus) and a giant Christmas tree took up much of the background. The tree was covered in bright ornaments and lights.

Oh yeah, Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in a secret wedding at their home in Franklin, Tennessee on Dec. 23.