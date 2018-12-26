North West Wears Red Lipstick in Kim Kardashian's Family Christmas Photo

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's family photos from their Christmas festivities were ultra glamorous, but there was one aspect that really stood out.

At just 5-years-old, North West can rock a red lipstick better than most. The Kardashian-West family shared images from a photo shoot at their epic Christmas party and posed in various areas of their spacious home. In one picture, the family of five stood in front of snow-covered Christmas trees as well as an outdoor walkway enveloped in lights. Kardashian turned her home into a bona fide winter wonderland.

Kanye, North, Chicago West and Saint West all wore black outfits while their mom opted for a floor-length, long-sleeve white dress. The main pop of non-neutral color came from North's lips. It made her mom very proud.

The KKW Beauty owner posted their family photos on Twitter and Instagram, but fans had mixed reactions about the 5-year-old's makeup.