Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Road to Marriage

After almost 10 years, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have finally tied the knot.

The 26-year-old pop star and actress and 28-year-old actor met in 2009 on the set of the film The Last Song and made their relationship red carpet official in early 2010, just as it was released. The fan-favorite couple got engaged in 2012 and broke up a year later.

Over the next few years, the two would spark romance rumors with other celebs. In 2015, it seemed they had gotten close again and they made their rekindled relationship public over the 2016 New Year's Holiday. Cyrus later confirmed their engagement was back on.

And almost three years later, just before Christmas 2018, the two sparked speculation that they had gotten married when a friend shared some curious photos on social media. On Wednesday, the day after the holiday, Miley confirmed the rumors with a few Instagram photos of her and Liam.

"12.23.18," Miley wrote. "10 years later ....."