This Photo of Golden Globes Hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Deserves to Be Framed on Your Mantel

"We're excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood's Party of the Year," Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said in a statement. "Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can't wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage."

Oh previously won a Golden Globe for her work on Grey's Anatomy. Samberg took home a Golden Globe in 2014 for his work on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The cop comedy, formerly on Fox, moves to NBC starting Thursday, Jan. 10.

Regarding her hosting gig, Oh told The Hollywood Reporter, "Oh my God, I'm terrified! I am super thrilled, so it's the good terror. It's like when you have to do something and you can't see how you could possibly pull it together, but that uncertainty excites you."

