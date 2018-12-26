Miley Cyrus Confirms Marriage to Liam Hemsworth

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Dec. 26, 2018 1:06 PM

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrusis a blushing bride in new photos of her wedding to Liam Hemsworth.

The famous singer posted photos of herself in a white dress, hugging her man in a warm embrace on Wednesday. In the pictures, there is a delicate bouquet perched beside the couple and Liam looks to be wearing a wedding band on his ring finger. Liam also appeared to be wearing white Vans for his formal attire.

While Miley didn't caption the photos or confirm that a ceremony did indeed take place, fans believe this is the couple's way of announcing they are finally a married couple.

Speculation began to mount on Sunday night after Miley's little sister Noah Cyrus shared photos of herself crying, as well as a photo with "Mr. & Mrs." balloons in the background. Moreover, Noah was clearly at Miley and Liam's home in Tennessee, where the pair is currently living following the loss of their home in Malibu, Calif..

Photos

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: Relationship Rewind

There was also video of Liam, his brothers Luke Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth drinking from a shot-ski with their father in celebration. Then, there was a video of Miley and Liam that looked like they were about to cut into a wedding cake.

The wedding nuptials have been a longtime coming. Miley and Liam first met on the set of the movie The Last Song and quickly fell in love. They continued dating off and on for many years until Liam popped the question in 2016. 

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

