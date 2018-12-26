Miley Cyrus Confirms Marriage to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrusis a blushing bride in new photos of her wedding to Liam Hemsworth.

The famous singer posted photos of herself in a white dress, hugging her man in a warm embrace on Wednesday. In the pictures, there is a delicate bouquet perched beside the couple and Liam looks to be wearing a wedding band on his ring finger. Liam also appeared to be wearing white Vans for his formal attire.

While Miley didn't caption the photos or confirm that a ceremony did indeed take place, fans believe this is the couple's way of announcing they are finally a married couple.

Speculation began to mount on Sunday night after Miley's little sister Noah Cyrus shared photos of herself crying, as well as a photo with "Mr. & Mrs." balloons in the background. Moreover, Noah was clearly at Miley and Liam's home in Tennessee, where the pair is currently living following the loss of their home in Malibu, Calif..