EXCLUSIVE!

Meghan Markle Gives an Update on Her Due Date

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Beth Sobol | Wed., Dec. 26, 2018 11:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Christmas

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle is in the home stretch of her pregnancy.

Kensington Palace announced in October that the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant and her and Prince Harryb's first child was due in the spring. On Christmas Day, a few days after the start of winter, the two joined Kate Middleton and Prince William and other members of the royal family at church services in Sandringham. There, they were greeted by scores of fans, many of whom expressed well-wishes for Meghan over her pregnancy.

"She said, 'We are excited. We're nearly there,'" one of them, Karen Anvil, told E! News. "I said, 'Enjoy every moment, being a mother is a wonderful thing.'"

"You know what? She was so genuine. She was doing her duty as a royal with the crowds, shaking hands, etc.," Anvil said. "But when I asked her about the baby, she changed totally. She was glowing and instinctively went for her stomach. It was lovely."

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

Anvil also said that Meghan and Kate seemed to get along just fine during the outing. The two had sparked feud rumors in recent weeks. They were photographed walking and smiling at each other outside the church.

"Too much pressure on them I think," Anvil said.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Pregnancies , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Vanity Fair

Miley Cyrus Confirms Marriage to Liam Hemsworth

Jon Gosselin, Christmas 2018, Collin Gosselin, Hannah Gosselin, Colleen Conrad, Jesse Conrad, Jordan Conrad

Jon Gosselin Celebrates Christmas With Collin and Hannah

Danielle Maltby, Paul Calafiore

Paul Calafiore Slammed by Danielle Maltby's Rep Over Cheating Scandal

Ashley Martson, 90 Day Fiance, Hospital, Instagram

90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson Hospitalized After Lupus Flare

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Samantha Markle Retracts Christmas Greeting to Meghan Markle

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Dazzle in Matching Mother-Daughter Christmas Outfits

Rob Delaney, Henry Delaney

Rob Delaney Reflects on First Christmas After 2-Year-Old Son's Death

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.