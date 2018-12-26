Samantha Markle Retracts Christmas Greeting to Meghan Markle

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Samantha Markle is taking back her holiday greeting to her sister, Meghan Markle.
Just days ago, the Mirror published a Christmas card from Samantha to the Duchess of Sussex in regard to their father, Thomas Markle. "Dear Meg," the message inside the card read. "This is not meant to be formal. The holidays are a time for family and are sentimental. As you know, dad has been trying to contact you and is very hurt because you are avoiding him. Life is short and you know dad is wonderful. Please give him joy in his last years by showing that you love him."
"The time is NOW. Please think about this," the message concluded. "Your sister, Samantha."
But Samantha has now taken back her Christmas greeting, lashing out at Meghan in a series of tweets.
Twitter
"I've never seen anyone so rude and hurtful and heartless and absent a soul in my life. #MeghanMarkle #SamanthaMarkle shame on you for what you have done to our father," Samantha tweeted. "No PR machine can fix this. I retract the merry Christmas, you don't deserve it. How dare you walk into a church."
The expecting Duchess of Sussex spent Christmas with the royal family, attending service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.
"Forgiven,reunite ,and have the #Christmas spirit #Markle #KensingtonPalace and a peaceful heart?" Samantha continued. "Apparently you're not capable and I don't know enough profane words to articulate how I feel. Wow."
When asked if she spent Christmas with her father, Samantha replied, "I'm in a wheelchair and he's far away we just spent Thanksgiving and my birthday together so we talked on the phone all day. I do practice what I preach. Mind your own business."
She also added, "And I did spend Christmas day with my dad it was on the phone much of the day we had a nice day Mexico is not wheelchair accessible and I'm too far away we do what we can my point was she did not even call him."
Amid the family drama, the expecting Duchess of Sussex continues to hold her head high. She was seen sharing a smile with Kate Middleton during their family outing on Christmas.