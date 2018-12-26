Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Dazzle in Matching Mother-Daughter Christmas Outfits

For Khloe Kardashian, this year was a Christmas dream come True.

The reality star, who became a mom for the first time in April, closed out the year celebrating with her beloved little one, daughter True Thompson, by her side. In signature Khloe style, the mother-daughter duo didn't celebrate Christmas in any ordinary ensembles.

Keeping with the theme of the festive snowy occasion (sister Kim Kardashian had fake snow outside for the family's Christmas Eve party on Monday night), Khloe got dressed up in a stunning white design by Monica Ivena, featuring an embellished crop top and dramatic tulle skirt while baby True donned a mini version, complete with an adorable matching head wrap.

"I have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!!" the Good American mogul wrote to fans along with a handful of photos of the two together. "True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!! I will forever love and remember our custom made GORGEOUS party outfits by @monicaivena!! Thank you @janellermiller for helping my vision come to life!"