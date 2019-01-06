Golden Globe Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

NBC
Tonight's the night. Hollywood's Party of the Year is only hours away!
The 2019 Golden Globe Awards are coming in hot and we cannot wait to see who takes home those coveted trophies when the show begins live coast to coast at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC.
This year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has their work cut out for them deciding who will win all 25 categories at the Golden Globes. There are 14 trophies being handed out in film and 11 in television and each and every category is stacked with more talent than the one before it.
As Hollywood's biggest stars get ready to live it up at this year's award show, we will be here keeping track of each and every award handed out...so you don't have to.
The 76th Annual Golden Globes promises a lot of laughs, big names and fun times beginning with its hosts, Killing Eve star and Golden Globes nominee, Sandra Oh, and the always hilarious Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg.
With this dynamic duo at the helm you can be sure that the night will be full of surprises and not-to-be-missed moments.
Film nominees include, Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians as well stars like Emily Blunt for Mary Poppins Returns and Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born.
In the TV realm shows like The Americans and The Good Place could take home trophies. Plus, big names including, Julia Roberts for Homecoming and Billy Porter for Pose could be taking the stage to give an acceptance speech in a few short hours. Isn't that exciting?
As the night progresses make sure to check back here for all of the winners at the 2019 Golden Globes. We will be updating our list all night long, in case you miss any of the big categories!
Until then, check out all the nominees below and let the countdown to the show begin.
Here is the complete list of nominees & winners:
FILM:
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Capernum (Lebanon)
Girl (Belgium)
Never Look Away (Germany)
ROMA (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & The Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Director — Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
Deborah Davis and Tony MacNamara, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Green Book
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
"All the Stars," Black Panther
"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin'
"Requiem for a Private War," A Private War
"Revelation," Boy Erased
"Shallow," A Star Is Born
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
TELEVISION:
Best Television Series — Drama
The Americans (FX)
Bodyguard (Netflix)
Homecoming (Prime Video)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Pose (FX Networks)
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Barry (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
Kidding (Showtime)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist (TNT)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
A Very English Scandal (Prime Video)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antoni Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Brühl: The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
