Golden Globe Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Tonight's the night. Hollywood's Party of the Year is only hours away!

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards are coming in hot and we cannot wait to see who takes home those coveted trophies when the show begins live coast to coast at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

This year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has their work cut out for them deciding who will win all 25 categories at the Golden Globes. There are 14 trophies being handed out in film and 11 in television and each and every category is stacked with more talent than the one before it.

As Hollywood's biggest stars get ready to live it up at this year's award show, we will be here keeping track of each and every award handed out...so you don't have to.

The 76th Annual Golden Globes promises a lot of laughs, big names and fun times beginning with its hosts, Killing Eve star and Golden Globes nominee, Sandra Oh, and the always hilarious Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg.