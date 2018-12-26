Why Kylie Jenner Had to Leave Kim Kardashian's Christmas Party Early

Mommy duty calls!

Kylie Jenner left her family's annual Christmas Eve party early to attend to her and Travis Scott's 10-month-old daughter Stormi Webster.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of herself and her daughter wearing matching sparkly silver outfits.

"This is me leaving the party early to go give my baby a bath (while wearing this dress because I couldn't get it off by myself) and put her to sleep and it was the best xmas eve yet," Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story.

At the party, her sister Khloe Kardashian also matched outfits with her own baby girl, True Thompson.