Here's 5 Hours of Noah Centineo's Peter Kavinsky in a Hot Tub Because Why Not

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 26, 2018 8:57 AM
Were you dreaming of a Peter Kavinsky Christmas? Well, you probably didn't get Noah Centineo under you tree (and if you did, please tell us how that happened), but the next best thing is here thanks to Netflix: Five hours of Centineo as Peter Kavinsky in the hot tub from To All the Boys I've Loved Before.
Yep, five hours. What's your favorite spot? Ours is 3 hours and six minutes in.
In the post-holiday lull, get lost in that smirk and those puppy eyes. Peter Kavinsky is here for you.
Netflix officially announced a sequel for To All the Boys I've Loved Before is in the works with Centineo back as Peter and Lana Condor returning as Lara Jean. The duo appear in the announcement video below. The film will be based on the trilogy of To All the Boys I've Loved Before books by Jenny Han. Sofia Alvarez is writing the screenplay. The sequel is in development and will be released by the streaming giant at a later date.
In a letter addressed to fans, Netflix said, "I miss you. I know it's only been a few months and I swear I wasn't trying to avoid you; I just didn't know how to answer your question without lying to you. The truth isn't always simple or straightforward—and as we all know too well, dating contracts have a way of quickly getting complicated. But, the letters are out…it's true. A To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel is coming to Netflix. And yes, you can seamlessly continue to run your #Covinsky fan accounts because your dreamy stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are in on it too. So let's do this. I promise the next chapter will be worth the wait!"
To All the Boys I've Loved Before was one of the most rewatched movies on Netflix in 2018. According to the streamer, the movie had one of the highest rewatch rates based on global viewing habits. Condo and Centineo also received huge increases in their Instagram following thanks to the movie.
