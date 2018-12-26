Offset Splurges on Lavish Christmas Gifts for Cardi B After Split

Offset has shown that he definitely knows the way to a women's heart as he continues his quest to win back Cardi B.

She posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday a video showing lavish Christmas gifts her estranged husband bought her for thousands of dollars, which included a pair of pointed silver glittery pumps, strappy gold pumps, silver glittery sandals, white beaded pumps, black pumps with ribbons, white snakeskin pumps and white snakeskin booties.

He also bought her six designer purses: two Chanel handbags—a bright red one and the black Quilted Caviar Jumbo Classic Double Flap Bag, which retails for $6,950, and four Hermès Birkin bags, including the 35 Togo Black model, which retails for over $15,000. Offset also gave Cardi several pieces of jewelry.

"Thanks @offsetyrn," Cardi wrote.