Ariana Grande FaceTimes With Her Estranged Father on Christmas

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Dec. 26, 2018 7:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande

Humberto Carreno/INSTARimages.com

Ariana Grande isn't saying thank u, next to her dad. 

The famous songstress revealed to fans that she FaceTimed with her estranged father, Edward Butera, on Christmas on Tuesday, sharing a black and white photo of him smiling on her phone on social media. 

While the star said little else about their chat, it was a significant sight considering Grande previously opened up about their strained relationship years ago. 

In 2014, she told Seventeen "falling out of touch with [her] dad" was the toughest thing she had ever had to deal with at the time. 

"It's private, but it happened last year," she told the magazine at the time. "It took me so long to be okay with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him. So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn't like that about myself. I had to accept that it's okay not to get along with somebody and still love them."

Photos

Celebrity Christmas Cards

However, Grande has since addressed her dad publicly. For Father's Day in 2017, she shared a happy baby photo of herself with him, writing, "Happy Father's Day I love you."

In her hit track released last month, "Thank U, Next," she brought him up briefly again, singing, "One day I'll walk down the aisle holding hands with my mama/I'll be thanking my dad 'cause she grew from the drama."

Ariana Grande, Edward Butera, Instagram

Instagram

While it's unclear where she and Butera stand today, Grande did shower her beloved fans with love on Christmas Eve after facing a tumultuous year herself.  

"Merry christmas eve y'all !sending you all the love and light there is," she penned on Instagram.

"Holidays can be super tough sometimes. sending an extra hug to those who need one. love u always & am so looking forward to sharing next year with u on the road. for now, imma stick w these queens who somehow always know how to make sense of it all. take care of yourselves."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cardi B, Offset

Offset Splurges on Lavish Christmas Gifts for Cardi B After Split

Killing Eve

We're Still Not Over These Killing Eve Season 2 Sneak Peek Photos

Crystal, Botched 504

New Patient Crystal Hopes Dr. Terry Dubrow Can Fix Her "Christmas Tree" Tummy on Botched

Female Athletes Who Dominated 2018

Drake, The Shop, HBO

See the Adorable Christmas Present Drake Got From His Son

Terrence Howard, Mira Pak

Terrence Howard Is Engaged to Ex-Wife Mira Pak: See Her Ring

Ciara, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's, Show

Everything Stars Did to Get Fit This Year From Keto to Three-a-day Workouts to Nixing Chewing

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.