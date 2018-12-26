Terrence Howard Is Engaged to Ex-Wife Mira Pak: See Her Ring

Congratulations are in order for Terrence Howard!

The Empire star proposed to his ex-wife, Mira Pak, over the holidays.

The actor popped the question with a stunning engagement ring. The rose gold sparkler contained a seven-carat VVS diamond in a "Ben Baller Setting."

The Lucious Lyon character shared footage from the magical moment via Instagram on Christmas Day. The photos showed his bride-to-be crying happy tears as he slid the ring onto her finger. A video also showed Howard toasting to his fiancée

"We have an idea of how long we think life is, but we do know how short it can be," he said. "It took me 45 years to find you, honey. It took me 45 years to find you. But now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side. And I pray that everybody finds that one that will complete them for all eternity because it means everything. I love you."

"I love you, too, baby," she replied.