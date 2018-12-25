Why Kendra Wilkinson Isn't "Looking for Sympathy" on First Christmas Since Hank Baskett Split

Kendra Wilkinson isn't here for any pity parties.

This the first Christmas the Playboy model has been single since announcing her split from Hank Baskett in April. Wilkinson has been active on social media and speaking openly about her new life post-divorce. The holidays can be an especially lonely time for some, but Wilkinson doesn't want anyone feeling bad for her.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old posted a photo of her two kids, Hank Baskett IV, 9, and Alijah Baskett, 4, riding their bikes. "This is the first year I'm literally alone," she wrote in her caption. Her friend Jessica Hall invited her over, which prompted Wilkinson to speak out a bit.

"My day is going in waves being my first year separated. I have music/movies on enjoying myself and then hits me," Wilkinson continued. "Doing a lot better than I predicted and friends reaching out makes me smile but hard adjusting to new after years of what I believed was perfection."

She added, "Definitely not looking for sympathy just telling my story. Sure divorced peeps can relate lol"