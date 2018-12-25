Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Attend Kim Kardashian's Epic Christmas Party

It was quite the merry time at the epic Kardashian-West-Jenner Christmas party on Monday night. Kim Kardashian took over the reins from her mom Kris Jennerand put her own spin on the festivities. It did not disappoint one bit.

A number of A-list celebrities were in attendance at Kim and Kanye West's gorgeous Los Angeles home, including Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend and more. Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins also made an appearance at the party and seemed to have the time of their lives.

According to photos from Kim's Instagram page, the KKW Beauty owner filled her backyard with snow, had an area for sledding and indoor and outdoor decorations that would put the North Pole to shame.

Both Sophia and Caitlyn shared photos and videos from the eventful evening, including ones of Caitlyn sitting on a white chair that could have been a throne as well as one alongside Santa.