Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Expecting Their Second Child

Talk about a Christmas surprise!
Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner revealed on their new podcast that they are expecting their second child together. The big news was shared on their new show called Hot Marriage. Cool Parents. The episode was aptly named "Our Surprise Revealed."
"We are expanding the family! Jamie and I are now pregnant and we're going to be parents of two," Doug said on the podcast. "Something we've been trying for a little while now has finally come to fruition and I can't wait to meet our little baby boy."
Jamie, however, was quick to affirm that their baby might not be a boy. "You hope it's a boy," she responded to her husband.
But she did praise some of the things Doug mentioned. "I love that you said Jamie and Doug are pregnant. I'm pretty sure there's only one of us pregnant," she said.
Jamie added, "Pretty sure I'm the only nauseous one. I'm the only one barely able to keep my eyes open."
Doug believes they're having a baby boy because "you wouldn't have those feelings without me."
The parents are a little bit at odds over the sex of the baby. Jamie said, "I want it to be a girl because I want Gracie to have a sister."
Looks like we'll have to wait to find out!
Jamie and Doug are already parents to 16-month-old Henley Grace, who was born on Aug. 22, 2017.
Before Henley was born, Jamie had a miscarriage when she was four months pregnant. Johnathan would have turned 2 on December 21, and the reality TV star wrote about their loss in an emotional Instagram message. She posted a picture of herself holding the baby with Doug beside her.
"I remember delivering him and just staring at his tiny, fragile little body. He was so perfect. All ten fingers and ten toes," she wrote. "I held him close and kissed his sweet face. I never got the chance to rock him to sleep or bounce him til he laughed. My heart aches I couldn't protect and nurture him still. I'd have given anything to keep him safe so he could grow healthy, happy & strong. ...I know he is up in heaven bouncing on clouds and dancing with the angels now."
It turns out Johnathan's second birthday was the same day Jamie found out she was pregnant with Henley.
Jamie continued, "As I kissed his sweet face goodbye I whispered to him that I would spend my life honoring his and I'll never break that promise."
In September, the 32-year-old revealed she recently had a chemical pregnancy. On Sep. 2, she posted a photo with a pregnancy test and then another picture alongside her daughter and opened up about her experience.
"Sorry I've been MIA, this very bizarre positive pregnancy test then negative test then faint positive lines gave me hope that Gracie was going to become a big sis in 9 months, but the night before last I began having terrible contraction-like pains & spotting," she wrote. "I'm a nurse so I had my suspicions; but my midwife confirmed I had a chemical pregnancy."
She continued on a more positive note, "I was hoping that if I put it out there that maybe all your prayers & positive energy would help me along this pregnancy because there is no doubt in my mind that all your support & encouragement while i was pregnant with Gracie helped me have such a smooth pregnancy."
Here's to a healthy and easy pregnancy for you, Jamie and Doug!
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) returns January 1 on Lifetime and their podcast is now available on iTunes.
