Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Share a Smile During Christmas Outing With Royals

What feud?

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton shared a smile and laughs as the royals made their way to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. The British royals are all celebrating Christmas here, despite unfounded rumors that Kate and Meghan have some feud between them.

Meghan walked arm-in-arm with her husband Prince Harry while Kate strolled alongside Prince William. The prince's father, Prince Charles, was about a step ahead of the four members of "The Firm" as they are sometimes called. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, did not come along for the walk to church because she's recovering from a bad cold. The 97-year-old Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh was absent and will reportedly "spend the day relaxing with his family."

Hundreds and hundreds of fans lined up along the path leading from Queen Elizabeth's estate to the church and got festive as many people wore Santa hats and brought bouquets of flowers.

Meghan was dressed in head-to-toe Victoria Beckham as she carried a $1,063 Powder Box purse, wore a $3,085 navy coat and $1,715 black heeled boots.