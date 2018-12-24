Kim Kardashian Throws Epic Family Christmas 2018 Party: Inside the Bash

It's another epic Kardashian Christmas!

On Monday, Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner hosted the family's annual Christmas Eve bash, which was held for the first time at Kim and husband Kanye West's mansion in their gated community near Los Angeles. The decor was mostly white and no expense was spared; they even had the grounds covered in fake snow and built a massive mountain and igloo. Family friend John Legend performed a private concert for the guests, which included Jennifer Lopez and partner Alex Rodriguez.

Kim posted several photos and videos from the bash, including footage of her with Kanye West and their three kids, and of friends and family members, such as sister Khloe Kardashian and her baby girl True Thompson. Kourtney Kardashian, who just returned from a short family vacation to Mexico, also captured this adorable video of her youngest son Reign Disick.

The elaborate winter theme was not confined to the outside of the house; Kim shared rare footage of the mansion's interior, showing lavish white decor. She called it a "Winter Wonderland Whoville."

See photos from the Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas 2018 party.