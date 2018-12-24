Kim Kardashian Throws Epic Family Christmas 2018 Party: Inside the Bash

It's another epic Kardashian Christmas!

On Monday, Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner hosted the family's annual Christmas Eve bash, which was held for the first time at Kim and husband Kanye West's mansion in their gated community near Los Angeles. The decor was mostly white and no expense was spared; they even had the grounds covered in fake snow and built a massive mountain and igloo. Family friend John Legend performed a private concert for the guests, which included Jennifer Lopez and partner Alex Rodriguez.

Kim posted several photos and videos from the bash, including footage of her with Kanye West and their three kids, and of friends and family members, such as sister Khloe Kardashian and her baby girl True Thompson. Kourtney Kardashian, who just returned from a short family vacation to Mexico, also captured this adorable video of her youngest son Reign Disick.

The elaborate winter theme was not confined to the outside of the house; Kim shared rare footage of the mansion's interior, showing lavish white decor. She called it a "Winter Wonderland Whoville."

See photos from the Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas 2018 party.

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Kardashian-Jenner Christmas 2018, Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim & J.Lo

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez take a selfie.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chicago West, North West, Christmas 2018, Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

The Wests

Kim Kardashian takes a family selfie. (Pictured: Kim, Kanye West, and daughter Chicago West and North West. Son Saint West is with them too.)

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chicago West, North West, Christmas 2018, Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Smooch

Kim Kardashian gives her youngest daughter Chicago West a big kiss.

Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2018, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

"Oh my gosh, look at this girl," Kim Kardashian said on her Instagram Story. "Look at you guys! Look at you in the snow

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kardashian-Jenner Christmas 2018, Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Guess Who?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were among the guests.

Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kardashian-Jenner Christmas 2018, Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Sister Sister

Kendall Jenner sits with Kourtney Kardashian.

John Legend, Kardashian-Jenner Christmas 2018, Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

The Legend

John Legend performs onstage.

Kanye West, Kardashian-Jenner Christmas 2018, Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

All Smiles

Kanye West had a great time at the party.

Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2018, Reign Disick

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Hi Reign!

Kourtney Kardashian captured this adorable video of her youngest son Reign Disick.

Kim Kardashian, Kardashian-Jenner Christmas 2018, Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Selfie Time

Kim Kardashian takes a selfie with friends.

Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2018, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Let There Be Light(s)

"Yo, what's good?" Kanye West said, standing next to Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2018

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Let It Snow

No expense was spared to turn Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's home into a winter wonderland.

Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2018

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Winter Wonderland

"It's literally Calabasas turned into Colorado," Kim Kardashian said on her Instagram Story.

Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2018

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Come Inside

Kim Kardashian offered this rare look inside her and Kanye West's home. She said on her Instagram Story, "It is a winter wonderland in our hallway. It's like a Winter Wonderland Whoville."

 

Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2018

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Sweet Treats

Guests enjoyed cookies and candy.

Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2018

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Dragons!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint West was very eager to get a custom-made dragon-shaped lollipop.

Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2018

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

So Festive

Kim Kardashian showcases the dining area.

Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2018

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Ho Ho Ho

What would Christmas be without elves?

Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2018

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Hot Dog on a Stick

...What would Christmas be without Hot Dog on a Stick?

Earlier in the day, Kim and her mom and sisters shared their 2018 family Christmas card, which shows all of Kris' grandchildren and daughters, minus Kendall Jenner, who has no kids, and son Rob Kardashian, who has remained out of the spotlight for more than two years. Kendall and sister Kylie Jenner, who appears on the card with baby girl Stormi Webster, poked fun at Kendall's absence.

