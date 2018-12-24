Will Smith and Other Celebs Share Heartwarming Christmas Photos

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Dec. 24, 2018 6:44 PM

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Christmas 2018

Instagram / Will Smith

The Smiths sure know how to Christmas!

Will Smith posted on his Instagram page on Christmas Eve a gorgeous, super festive photo of him and his family—wife Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, the couple's kids Willow Smith and Jaden Smith and the actor's son Trey Smith—standing in front of a Christmas tree wearing holiday attire. The photo also served as a Pixel 3 ad.

"Jada LOOOOVES Christmas!" Will wrote on Instagram. "I think she's finally Rubbin' Off on the rest of us. And this #Pixel3 got us lookin' all Caramel Creamy! Merry Christmas Eve, Everybody!"

Christmas 2018 was particularly special for several celebs; there are some couples, such as Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who are celebrating the holiday as a married couple for the first time, and there are also stars, such as Diane Kruger, who are celebrating it for the first time as a parent, having welcomed their first child over the past year.

See more holiday photos from celebs such as Jessica SimpsonFergie, Reese Witherspoon and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Photos

Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2018: Christmas, New Year and More

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

