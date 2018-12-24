Hilary Duff and Other Celebs Share Adorable Pics of Their Kids Meeting Santa

Santa, baby. Baby, Santa.

It's the most wonderful time of the year...the time we get photos of kids meeting Santa performers. Because the resulting pictures are adorable, and often, hilarious.

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma's 1-month-old baby girl, Banks, for example, was a mood during her first encounter with a Santa. The Younger star and Lizzie McGuire alum posted on her Instagram page on Monday, Christmas Eve, a photo of the child sitting on a Santa's lap, with her older brother Luca, 6, stands beside them, sits beside them on a lavish chair.

"Merry Christmas lol," Duff wrote.

Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass' 10-month-old daughter Isabella, their first child together, also wasn't into the Christmas sprit while meeting Santa.

Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines' six-month-old son Crew also recently has his own first encounter with a Santa, and he seemed pretty chill about it. So did Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley's 8-month-old daughter Ariana.

