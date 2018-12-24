Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why Kendall Jenner ''Chose'' Not to Be in Christmas Card

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Dec. 24, 2018 12:10 PM
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian is defending Kendall Jenner's decision to not be in the family Christmas card.
Hours after Khloe and Kim shared the cute photo, fans began to flood their accounts with questions about Kendall's noticeable absence from the picture.
While some fans seemed to understand that Kendall is simply a busy model with places to be and people to see, others wrote comments like "Poor Kenny" in the comments section. So, naturally, Khloe had to set the record straight on what really went down.
"Why poor Kenny? She was at the shoot and she chose not to be in the picture because she thought it was cuter that it was just the babies and the mommies," the 34-year-old explained.
"Man you guys are dramatic even for a f--king Christmas card!! Lol Damned if we do and damned if we don't," Khloe said. "Just enjoy the f--king photo."
And if that wasn't enough to get people to believe her, she added, "Obviously they are our brothers and sisters so I think we know what everybody is comfortable with."
Moreover, she said Kendall is "23 lol she's living her best life!!! She's good lol."
Rob Kardashian was also missing from the family photo, but he has sat out from the photo shoot many times before.
Khloe also responded to some other interesting questions, like if they photoshopped the kids into the photo. The answer? No. "This is an actual picture," Khloe revealed.
This past weekend, Khloe has had to battle her fair share of trolls on Instagram. When one user slammed her for her alleged use of photoshop, Khloe clapped back in a big way. "Sometimes I wonder why people comment if it adds no value to one's life? Maybe I'm just different... but I don't care to be negative or passive aggressive. Our world is toxic enough as it is. It's sad people care to criticize something like an editing app," the mother-of-one wrote.
Amen!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?