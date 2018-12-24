Kevin Spacey Reprises House of Cards Role In Weird New Video

Kevin Spacey is staging his own return to the White House.

The actor shared a bizarre video of himself playing Frank Underwood on his personal YouTube account on Christmas Eve. In the video titled "Let Me Be Frank", Spacey seemed to foreshadow his reprisal of the role as President Underwood, pointing out that House of Cards viewers never saw him die.

However, some people who viewed the video speculated that Spacey is using the video to try and persuade the public of his innocence and his determination to continue in his career, despite accusations of sexual assault, which he denies. He makes thinly veiled references to his "send off" on the show and promises "soon enough you will know the full truth." It is unclear if he is talking about his dismissal or the sexual assault charges he faces.

At one point, he looks in the camera, saying, "We're not done, no matter what anyone says. Besides, I know what you want, you want me back. Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with baited breath to hear me confess it all. They're just dying to have me declare that everything is true and I got what I deserved."