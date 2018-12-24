Kevin Spacey Reprises House of Cards Role In Weird New Video

Kevin Spacey is staging his own return to the White House.

The actor shared a bizarre video of himself playing Frank Underwood on his personal YouTube account on Christmas Eve. In the video titled "Let Me Be Frank", Spacey seemed to foreshadow his reprisal of the role as President Underwood, pointing out that House of Cards viewers never saw him die.

People who viewed the video speculated that Spacey is using the video to prove his innocence and his determination to continue in his career, despite accusations of sexual assault, which he denies. At one point, he looks in the camera, saying, "We're not done, no matter what anyone says. Besides, I know what you want, you want me back. Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all. They're just dying to have me declare that everything is true and I got what I deserved."

He adds, "But you wouldn't believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn't rush to judgement without facts, would you? Did you?"