Heidi Klum Is Engaged to Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Dec. 24, 2018 11:44 AM

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz, amfAR, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Third time's the charm!

On Christmas Eve Heidi Klum revealed she is engaged to musician Tom Kaulitz. The star made the exciting announcement on Instagram by sharing a video of the dazzling diamond. She captioned the black and white photo, "I SAID YES."

Heidi and Tom went public with their relationship in March 2018 at the amfAR Gala Cannes. 

While there is a 17-year difference between the pair, Heidi says she barely notices. In July, she told InStyle, "My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it... That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise."

Before dating Tom, the America's Got Talent judge dated Vito Schnabel for three years. They broke up in September 2018, after Schnabel was allegedly seen kissing another woman. 

Heidi Klum Is Unfazed by the 17-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz

Heidi has been married twice before, once to singer Seal and her five-year marriage to Ric Pipino. Her split from Seal was made official in 2014. She shares four children with the singer.

Heidi and Tom were seen at Disneyland with some of her kiddos the day before announcing her engagement to the Tokio Hotel rocker.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

