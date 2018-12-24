Heidi Klum Is Engaged to Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz

Third time's the charm!

On Christmas Eve Heidi Klum revealed she is engaged to musician Tom Kaulitz. The star made the exciting announcement on Instagram by sharing a video of the dazzling diamond. She captioned the black and white photo, "I SAID YES."

Heidi and Tom went public with their relationship in March 2018 at the amfAR Gala Cannes.

While there is a 17-year difference between the pair, Heidi says she barely notices. In July, she told InStyle, "My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it... That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise."

Before dating Tom, the America's Got Talent judge dated Vito Schnabel for three years. They broke up in September 2018, after Schnabel was allegedly seen kissing another woman.