Roger Mathews Shares Video With Son Greyson Amid Restraining Order Drama

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Dec. 23, 2018 7:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Roger Mathews, Greyson Mathews

Instagram

Roger Mathews is sending some not-so-subtle messages in his Instagram captions.

On Sunday, Mathews posted a video walking hand-in-hand with his son Greyson Mathews towards a playground. "I'll always be right by your side," he wrote as the caption. Last week, the 43-year-old shared another picture with Greyson as the two of them snuggled together on his bed. He captioned it "Heart half full."

It may not be too much of a stretch to say that these captions and photos are digs at his wife Jenni "JWoww" Farley. The couple announced in late September that they would be splitting up, despite Mathews' grand attempts to "win my wife back."

On Dec. 14, JWoww was granted a temporary restraining order against Mathews after police responded to a call at their home in the early hours of the 14th.

Read

What Jenni "JWoww" Farley's Restraining Order Means for Her Divorce From Roger Mathews

That night, Mathews was escorted out of the home that he and JWoww share and posted a number of videos on social media about what happened. 

Their big fight reportedly stemmed from an argument over JWoww's work schedule, but it turned into Mathews recording their argument and lots of yelling. 

"Unfortunately, I don't know why I'm on this end of it, but is that my ex cannot control her emotions in front of our children and literally turns my child against me," Mathews said in one of the videos recorded in the back of a police car. 

In another video, he shared, "I'm not allowed to speak to my children. I'm not allowed to go get clothes, I'm not allowed to step foot in the house that I've lived in for eight years. I miss my kids, man. It's just wrong. It's wrong."

According to JWoww's account on the police report from that night, Mathews began filming their argument and allegedly told her she is "a piece of s--t mother, and is damaging to their kids."

Mathews said he began filming "in fear" that his wife would "make false accusations" about him. The restraining order gave JWoww full temporary custody of their kids Greyson and Meilani Mathews as well as temporary custody of their home.

On Dec. 14, JWoww's team published a statement about what happened and asked for privacy at the time. "Certain events transpired last night which lead Jenni to involve authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so," the statement said. "Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading, and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light. She is proud to be a hard working parent who provides for her children."

Mathews told E! News on Thursday, "I love my children and I will never stop fighting for them."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , JWoww , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade

Gabrielle Union Says Her Daughter Kaavia Listened to Beyoncé and Travis Scott in the Womb

Emily VanCamp, Josh Bowman

Newlyweds Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Share a Kiss During Honeymoon

Nicole Snooki Polizzi, Jenni JWoww Farley

Snooki and Jenni "JWoww" Farley Tease New Season of Jersey Shore With Their Kids

Ryan Lochte, Kayla Rae Reid

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid Reveal the Sex of Their Second Child

Tom Hanks, In-N-Out Burger

Tom Hanks Surprises Fans at In-N-Out Burger and Buys Them Lunch

Kehlani

Kehlani Gets Real About the "Struggle" of Her Pregnancy

Cardi B, Z100 Jingle Ball 2018

Cardi B Reveals the Real Reason Why She and Offset Reunited in Puerto Rico

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.