Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid Reveal the Sex of Their Second Child

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Dec. 23, 2018 3:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ryan Lochte, Kayla Rae Reid

Instagram

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid are having a girl!

The Olympic swimmer and his wife had a gender reveal party on Sunday and posted videos from the gathering on social media. The parents stood on opposite sides of a wrapped box as Reid held onto their 18-month-old baby Caiden Zane Lochte. When they opened the box, pink balloons came fluttering out.

In Lochte's picture, he's screaming with his hands over his head, Reid gasps with surprise and Caiden looks a tad upset. "Yes!!!!! It's a girl! I guess @caidenzanelochte wanted a boy haha #girl #soblessed #cloud9," Lochte captioned the photo of the family.

Reid told E! News, "We cannot believe we're having a girl. We are beyond excited!! Caiden is going to be such a great big brother."

The couple announced a few days after Thanksgiving on Nov. 30 that they were expecting their second child.

Photos

2018 Celebrity Babies

The Instagram announcement about the baby showed the three of them smiling as Lochte held up a sonogram and Caiden lifted up his shirt. He captioned the picture, "BOOM!!!!! Baby number 2! Can't wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020."

In 2017, Lochte said he wanted to win the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo for his son after dealing with a lengthy suspension imposed by the United States Olympic Committee and USA Swimming. He also received a 14-month suspension in May due to an anti-doping violation.

2018 has been a year of major milestones for Reid and Lochte. In January, the two of them wed at a courthouse in Gainesville, Fla. and obtained their marriage license there. They got engaged in October 2016 atop a gorgeous mountain in Malibu.

The Olympian and his wife had another wedding celebration on Sept. 9 in Palm Springs, Calif. Their son even served as the ring bearer during the ceremony.

Congratulations on the baby girl, Ryan, Kayla and Caiden!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ryan Lochte , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Emily VanCamp, Josh Bowman

Newlyweds Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Share a Kiss During Honeymoon

Nicole Snooki Polizzi, Jenni JWoww Farley

Snooki and Jenni "JWoww" Farley Tease New Season of Jersey Shore With Their Kids

Tom Hanks, In-N-Out Burger

Tom Hanks Surprises Fans at In-N-Out Burger and Buys Them Lunch

Kehlani

Kehlani Gets Real About the "Struggle" of Her Pregnancy

Cardi B, Z100 Jingle Ball 2018

Cardi B Reveals the Real Reason Why She and Offset Reunited in Puerto Rico

Louis CK, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Ricky Gervais

Chris Rock and Louis C.K. Spark Backlash for Dropping the N-Word in Old Video

Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Vacation Together With Kids

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.