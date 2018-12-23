Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid Reveal the Sex of Their Second Child

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid are having a girl!

The Olympic swimmer and his wife had a gender reveal party on Sunday and posted videos from the gathering on social media. The parents stood on opposite sides of a wrapped box as Reid held onto their 18-month-old baby Caiden Zane Lochte. When they opened the box, pink balloons came fluttering out.

In Lochte's picture, he's screaming with his hands over his head, Reid gasps with surprise and Caiden looks a tad upset. "Yes!!!!! It's a girl! I guess @caidenzanelochte wanted a boy haha #girl #soblessed #cloud9," Lochte captioned the photo of the family.

Reid told E! News, "We cannot believe we're having a girl. We are beyond excited!! Caiden is going to be such a great big brother."

The couple announced a few days after Thanksgiving on Nov. 30 that they were expecting their second child.