Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Vacation Together With Kids

A holiday miracle? Well, it's at least a Kardashian-Disick family first, at least: Kourtney Kardashian is on a trip with ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie.

The three are vacationing with Kourtney and Scott's kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, just before Christmas. The adults were photographed sunbathing together on lounge chairs at a resort and walking together on a beach.

It marked the first time Kourtney has been captured on camera with Sofia, who began dating her ex more than a year ago, and has vacationed with him and the kids separately before.

A source said the entire group arrived via private vet on Friday and are staying together at the same resort.

"The first day they all hung out together with the kids at the beach," the source said. "Kourtney, Sofia and Scott were all chatting and enjoying the day. Scott was in the middle of Sofia and Kourtney and they were lined up on chaise lounges. Scott got up to play with the kids and Kourtney and Sofia were chatting. They look like they are on very good terms and there wasn't any tension."