Meghan Trainor Marries Daryl Sabara on Her 25th Birthday

Meghan Trainoris a married woman!

The "All About That Bass" singer married Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara on Saturday, her 25th birthday. The two got engaged just one day before her birthday last year.

The two exchanged vows in front of 100 close friends and family in an intimate backyard ceremony at their L.A. home, People reported.

"It's the beginning of an awesome, whole new life," the magazine quoted Trainor as saying. "I got way more than I ever wished for."

The bride wore a Berta gown for the wedding ceremony and then changed into a lace suit by Rita Vinieris for the reception, People said.