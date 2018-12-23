Meghan Trainor Marries Daryl Sabara on Her 25th Birthday

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Meghan Trainoris a married woman!
The "All About That Bass" singer married Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara on Saturday, her 25th birthday. The two got engaged just one day before her birthday last year.
The two exchanged vows in front of 100 close friends and family in an intimate backyard ceremony at their L.A. home, People reported.
"It's the beginning of an awesome, whole new life," the magazine quoted Trainor as saying. "I got way more than I ever wished for."
The bride wore a Berta gown for the wedding ceremony and then changed into a lace suit by Rita Vinieris for the reception, People said.
Sabara had proposed to Meghan last year, getting down on one knee in front of her friends and family amid an elaborate lights display.
They shared the happy news by creating a beautiful video of the special moment and sharing it on Instagram. Meghan told her Instagram followers, "I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I'm still in shock. I've never been this happy!"
She added, "Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess."
Months later, the singer gushed to E! News on Daily Pop about how perfect Daryl's proposal. "I freaked out. It was also my 24th birthday. He knows I'm obsessed with Christmas lights and that was literally a tunnel of Christmas lights and my entire family is hiding in the bushes over there and he did it perfectly, everything I ever wanted in life," Trainor said. "I just kept screaming and crying, 'I'm a princess!' the entire night."
Since that magical night, Meghan has kept herself busy with her career, planning their beautiful wedding and getting into the best shape of her life. Throughout 2018, the star has lost over 20 pounds "the healthy way" in preparation for both her wedding and, of course, for her health. Earlier this year, the star told E! News, "One day we'll have kids. I want to be the healthiest I can be for those kids."
The pair was introduced while on a double date with Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham over two years ago. After that, they quickly fell in love and the rest was history, according to Meghan.
Congratulations to the newlyweds!
